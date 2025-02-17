Midweek snowstorm could hit the NYC area: Timing, impacts, what to expect

The Brief Parts of the NYC area could be in for a midweek snowstorm – that's if all the pieces come together. Winter weather impacts could be felt in portions of the Northeast from late Wednesday through early Friday. "Most models are trending this storm heading a little bit further to the south, but it's still close enough that we get some of it here in the Tri-State region," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.



Parts of the New York City area could be in for a snowstorm later this week – that's if all the pieces come together.

WINTER STORM THIS WEEK: TIMELINE l WHAT WE KNOW l WHAT WE DON'T KNOW

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the energy for the storm moves out of the Rockies and into the Plains on Monday before heading east.

Where the system reaches the East Coast and how close it stays to the coastline could result in a snowstorm for portions of the I-95 corridor.

A look at the snow still to come in the East through Thursday. (FOX Weather)

Here's a look at the weather forecast timeline and what we know – and don't know – about this week's chances for snow.

Timeline:

The FOX Forecast Center expects snow to first develop in the central Plains and mid-Mississippi Valley later Monday and into Tuesday, where winter weather alerts have been posted.

As the storm heads east, winter weather impacts could be felt in portions of the Northeast from late Wednesday through early Friday.

NYC weather this week

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 18. Wind chill values between 5 and 15. West wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 28. Wind chill values between zero and 10. West wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Wind chill values between 10 and 15. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday night: A 40% chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Thursday: Snow likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36.

Big picture view:

The FOX Forecast Center said the storm has the potential to become a nor'easter, but it depends on the exact track and the amount of moisture surging into the system as it approaches the East Coast.

Nor'easter … or bust?

"The preferred track, if you want to have the big Northeast blizzard, is to hug the coast to some degree," FOX Weather Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari explained. "And then it gets just a little bit off the coast at the right time."

"Most models are trending this storm heading a little bit further to the south, but it's still close enough that we get some of it here in the Tri-State region." — FOX 5 NY’s Mike Woods

However, if the low-pressure system moves farther out into the Atlantic Ocean, away from the East Coast, areas like New York City might not see the major winter storm that some computer forecast models suggest.

The ingredients are there for a powerful storm, with arctic air dropping temperatures below freezing along the East Coast by midweek.

People walk through The Mall as snow falls in Central Park at night on February 08, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images)

If the jet stream interacts with the upper-level storm energy from the Pacific Ocean, the system could be loaded with moisture, leading to a powerful storm.

"The question is, does it do this out to sea thing or does it come up here and hug the coast? Everything is on the table," Sarsalari said.

What they're saying:

"Most models are trending this storm heading a little bit further to the south, but it's still close enough that we get some of it here in the Tri-State region," FOX 5 NY’s Mike Woods has the details. "We’ll see if these models continue to update and bring it further to the south, that's been the trend. With that being the case, that means we get less in snow that will come through.

What we don't know:

Confidence is increasing, with computer forecast models showing an impactful winter storm developing in the Plains and tracking across the central and eastern U.S.

However, uncertainty remains about the system's exact track and what the impacts will be for those along the Interstate 95 corridor, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Computer forecast models should come into better agreement in the next day or two.

FOX Weather LIVE updates

NYC weather radar

Click HERE for more information.