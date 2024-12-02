Here's how much snow NYC could see in December

The Brief An Alberta Clipper will roll across the northern tier of the U.S. later this week, potentially bringing snow to the NYC area. Will the Big Apple see snow then? This weekend? Read below for details! How much total snow could NYC see in December? See our prediction.



Say it ain't snow. December has arrived in New York City. Are we ready for snow?

Later this week, a winter weather event known as an Alberta Clipper will roll across the northern tier of the U.S., potentially bringing snow to the Big Apple.

"We are watching for a clipper system to come out of Canada," FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente said. "That's going to race across the Great Lakes region and produce some snow across our region possibly by the middle of the week."

This graphic shows rounds of frigid air from Canada invading the U.S. this week. (FOX Weather)

The weather event is set to begin on Wednesday, but won't reach the Northeast until Thursday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the Alberta Clipper will bring a wide swath of snow, with several inches possible in areas already inundated with lake-effect snow, such as Buffalo and Syracuse.

The forecast details will become clearer as the event gets closer on Wednesday, but the system is expected to drop snow from the Dakotas to New England. How far south the snow reaches depends on the temperatures in the Northeast.

Alberta Clipper snow potential through Thursday. (FOX Weather)

As usual, New York City is right on the edge of the forecast where they could see rain or snow.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar said snowfall in New York City doesn’t seem likely because the temperatures won't be cold enough. The high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low-40s.

"We know the clippers are moisture-starved to begin with. Cold air is much denser. It's drier. And so it takes a lot for a clipper to bring snow to New York City. You need the cold air in place," Minar said.

While some flakes may fall, they aren't likely to accumulate. But according to Puente, there's a better chance of snow for the weekend.

"On Saturday, we could see some snow showers right here in New York City," Puente said.

What is an Alberta Clipper?

This week’s snowmaker is caused by a weather system known as an Alberta Clipper, a fast-moving area of low pressure that originates from Alberta, Canada.

"What we have coming through a little bit later on this week is actually a bigger storm system. It's a fast-mover," FOX Weather Meteorologist Ari Sarsalari said. "It's not going to be very strong, but it's a clipper, and it means that it's going to dump snow over a pretty large area."

"Usually we get about four, a little over four and a quarter inches of rainfall for the month, and almost 5 inches of snowfall," Puente said.

FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory predicts the city could receive around 20 inches of snow this winter, compared to the typical seasonal average of 28 inches.

"We'll likely have above average temperatures this winter along with more snow than last year, with somewhere near 18-23", but that is below the average snowfall for a winter in NYC," Gregory said.

Meanwhile, the lower Hudson Valley could see slightly more snowfall, with totals ranging between 20 and 25 inches, with more snowfall further north. Much of the winter may bring a mix of rain and snow along the coast, with heavier snow falling further north.

When will it snow in NYC?

Historically, the first measurable snow (accumulation of one inch or more) tends to fall in the NYC area around Dec. 13. The earliest measurable snowfall was on October 29, 2011, when 2.9 inches fell days before Halloween.

When is the first day of winter?

Winter officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21 with the winter solstice – the day with the least amount of possible daylight and the longest night.

NYC weather radar

