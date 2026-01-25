School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Monday, Jan. 26
NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 26 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT
- MORE: Click here for real-time school closing updates.
- Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.
List of school closings and delays
What we know:
NYC Public Schools buildings will be closed Monday. Classes will move fully remote for students who were scheduled to attend school that day.
Image 1 of 13
▼
A couple kiss under an umbrella as snow falls in Central Park in New York City on January 25, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)
New York
- Ny: Ardsley Union Free School District: Closed
- Ny: Baldwin School District: Closed
- Ny: Byram Hills School District: Closed
- Ny: Central Islip School District: Closed
- Ny: Chapin School: Closed
- Ny: Cold Spring Harbor School Dist.: Closed
- Ny: Ctr. For Disabilities/ Hicksville: Closed
- Ny: Deer Park School District: Closed
- Ny: East Islip School District: Closed
- Ny: Ellenville School District: Closed
- Ny: Freeport School District: Closed
- Ny: Greenburgh School District: Closed
- Ny: Half Hollow Hills School Dist.: Closed
- Ny: Harborfields School District: Closed
- Ny: Harrison School District: Closed
- Ny: Haverstraw-Stony Point School District: Closed
- Ny: Herricks School District: Closed
- Ny: Highland Falls School District: Closed
- Ny: Huntington School District: Closed
- Ny: Island Trees School District: Closed
- Ny: Islip School District: Closed
- Ny: Liberty Central School District: Closed
- Ny: Lynbrook School District: Closed
- Ny: Malverne School District: Closed
- Ny: Manhasset School District: Closed
- Ny: Marlboro Central School District: Closed
- Ny: Mattituck Jr/Sr High School: Closed
- Ny: Mineola School District: Closed
- Ny: Nassau Boces: Closed
- Ny: Newburgh City School District: Closed
- Ny: North Shore School District: Closed
- Ny: Oceanside School District: Closed
- Ny: Oyster Bay-East Norwich School Dist.: Closed
- Ny: Pearl River School District: Closed
- Ny: Riverhead School District: Closed
- Ny: Rockville Centre School District: Closed
- Ny: Roosevelt Union Free School District: Closed
- Ny: Tuckahoe School District: Closed
- Ny: Valley Stream Public Schools: Closed
New Jersey
- Nj: Barnegat Township School District: Closed
- Nj: Bergen Co. Special Services: Closed
- Nj: Bergen Co. Technical Schools: Closed
- Nj: Cliffside Park School District: Closed
- Nj: Dumont School District: Closed
- Nj: Englewood City School Dist.: Closed
- Nj: Englewood Cliffs: Closed
- Nj: Essex Co. Vocational School Dist.: Closed
- Nj: Fair Lawn Schools: Closed
- Nj: Franklin Township School District: Closed
- Nj: Hackensack School District: Closed
- Nj: Hardyston Township Elementary School: Closed
- Nj: Highland Park School District: Closed
- Nj: Hoboken School District: Closed
- Nj: Jefferson Township School Dist.: Closed
- Nj: Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: Closed
- Nj: Livingston Twnsp. School Dist.: Closed
- Nj: Memorial Day Nursery-Paterson: Closed
- Nj: Middletown Township School District: Closed
- Nj: Morris Co. Voc. School District: Closed
- Nj: Netcong Elementary: Closed
- Nj: Parisian Beauty Academy: Closed
- Nj: Paterson School District: Closed
- Nj: Pequannack Township School District: Closed
- Nj: Queen City Academy Charter School: Closed
- Nj: Riverdale Public Elementary: Closed
- Nj: Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District: Closed
- Nj: Somerset Co. Educational Svcs. Comm. Sch. Dist.: Closed
- Nj: South Plainfield School Dist.: Closed
- Nj: Springfield Township School District: Closed
- Nj: Teaneck School District: Closed
- Nj: Tewksbury Township School District: Closed
- Nj: The Jardine Academy: Closed
- Nj: The Phoenix Center: Closed
- Nj: The Queen City Academy Charter School: Closed
- Nj: Totowa School District: Closed
- Nj: Wallington School District: Closed
- Nj: Washington Elem. Little Ferry: Closed
- Nj: Watchung Borough School District: Closed
- Nj: Watchung Hills Regional High School: Closed
- Nj: West New York Public Schools: Closed
Connecticut
- Norwalk High School: Closed