School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Monday, Jan. 26

Track school closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 26 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

List of school closings and delays

What we know:

NYC Public Schools buildings will be closed Monday. Classes will move fully remote for students who were scheduled to attend school that day.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ A couple kiss under an umbrella as snow falls in Central Park in New York City on January 25, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty Images)

Ny: Ardsley Union Free School District: Closed

Ny: Baldwin School District: Closed

Ny: Byram Hills School District: Closed

Ny: Central Islip School District: Closed

Ny: Chapin School: Closed

Ny: Cold Spring Harbor School Dist.: Closed

Ny: Ctr. For Disabilities/ Hicksville: Closed

Ny: Deer Park School District: Closed

Ny: East Islip School District: Closed

Ny: Ellenville School District: Closed

Ny: Freeport School District: Closed

Ny: Greenburgh School District: Closed

Ny: Half Hollow Hills School Dist.: Closed

Ny: Harborfields School District: Closed

Ny: Harrison School District: Closed

Ny: Haverstraw-Stony Point School District: Closed

Ny: Herricks School District: Closed

Ny: Highland Falls School District: Closed

Ny: Huntington School District: Closed

Ny: Island Trees School District: Closed

Ny: Islip School District: Closed

Ny: Liberty Central School District: Closed

Ny: Lynbrook School District: Closed

Ny: Malverne School District: Closed

Ny: Manhasset School District: Closed

Ny: Marlboro Central School District: Closed

Ny: Mattituck Jr/Sr High School: Closed

Ny: Mineola School District: Closed

Ny: Nassau Boces: Closed

Ny: Newburgh City School District: Closed

Ny: North Shore School District: Closed

Ny: Oceanside School District: Closed

Ny: Oyster Bay-East Norwich School Dist.: Closed

Ny: Pearl River School District: Closed

Ny: Riverhead School District: Closed

Ny: Rockville Centre School District: Closed

Ny: Roosevelt Union Free School District: Closed

Ny: Tuckahoe School District: Closed

Ny: Valley Stream Public Schools: Closed

Nj: Barnegat Township School District: Closed

Nj: Bergen Co. Special Services: Closed

Nj: Bergen Co. Technical Schools: Closed

Nj: Cliffside Park School District: Closed

Nj: Dumont School District: Closed

Nj: Englewood City School Dist.: Closed

Nj: Englewood Cliffs: Closed

Nj: Essex Co. Vocational School Dist.: Closed

Nj: Fair Lawn Schools: Closed

Nj: Franklin Township School District: Closed

Nj: Hackensack School District: Closed

Nj: Hardyston Township Elementary School: Closed

Nj: Highland Park School District: Closed

Nj: Hoboken School District: Closed

Nj: Jefferson Township School Dist.: Closed

Nj: Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: Closed

Nj: Livingston Twnsp. School Dist.: Closed

Nj: Memorial Day Nursery-Paterson: Closed

Nj: Middletown Township School District: Closed

Nj: Morris Co. Voc. School District: Closed

Nj: Netcong Elementary: Closed

Nj: Parisian Beauty Academy: Closed

Nj: Paterson School District: Closed

Nj: Pequannack Township School District: Closed

Nj: Queen City Academy Charter School: Closed

Nj: Riverdale Public Elementary: Closed

Nj: Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District: Closed

Nj: Somerset Co. Educational Svcs. Comm. Sch. Dist.: Closed

Nj: South Plainfield School Dist.: Closed

Nj: Springfield Township School District: Closed

Nj: Teaneck School District: Closed

Nj: Tewksbury Township School District: Closed

Nj: The Jardine Academy: Closed

Nj: The Phoenix Center: Closed

Nj: The Queen City Academy Charter School: Closed

Nj: Totowa School District: Closed

Nj: Wallington School District: Closed

Nj: Washington Elem. Little Ferry: Closed

Nj: Watchung Borough School District: Closed

Nj: Watchung Hills Regional High School: Closed

Nj: West New York Public Schools: Closed