Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 AM EST, Western Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Sullivan County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 1:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County, Southern Queens County, Northern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, New York County (Manhattan), Kings County (Brooklyn), Putnam County, Northern Queens County, Southeast Suffolk County, Bronx County, Orange County, Southern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Northern Westchester County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Somerset County, Morris County, Sussex County, Mercer County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County

School closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Monday, Jan. 26

By
Published  January 25, 2026 3:15pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY
How much more snow will fall in NYC?

Here's the latest from the FOX 5 NY newsroom. 

The Brief

    • Track school closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 26 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

NEW YORK - Track school closings and delays for Monday, Jan. 26 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

List of school closings and delays

What we know:

NYC Public Schools buildings will be closed Monday. Classes will move fully remote for students who were scheduled to attend school that day.

New York

  • Ny: Ardsley Union Free School District: Closed
  • Ny: Baldwin School District: Closed
  • Ny: Byram Hills School District: Closed
  • Ny: Central Islip School District: Closed
  • Ny: Chapin School: Closed
  • Ny: Cold Spring Harbor School Dist.: Closed
  • Ny: Ctr. For Disabilities/ Hicksville: Closed
  • Ny: Deer Park School District: Closed
  • Ny: East Islip School District: Closed
  • Ny: Ellenville School District: Closed
  • Ny: Freeport School District: Closed
  • Ny: Greenburgh School District: Closed
  • Ny: Half Hollow Hills School Dist.: Closed
  • Ny: Harborfields School District: Closed
  • Ny: Harrison School District: Closed
  • Ny: Haverstraw-Stony Point School District: Closed
  • Ny: Herricks School District: Closed
  • Ny: Highland Falls School District: Closed
  • Ny: Huntington School District: Closed
  • Ny: Island Trees School District: Closed
  • Ny: Islip School District: Closed
  • Ny: Liberty Central School District: Closed
  • Ny: Lynbrook School District: Closed
  • Ny: Malverne School District: Closed
  • Ny: Manhasset School District: Closed
  • Ny: Marlboro Central School District: Closed
  • Ny: Mattituck Jr/Sr High School: Closed
  • Ny: Mineola School District: Closed
  • Ny: Nassau Boces: Closed
  • Ny: Newburgh City School District: Closed
  • Ny: North Shore School District: Closed
  • Ny: Oceanside School District: Closed
  • Ny: Oyster Bay-East Norwich School Dist.: Closed
  • Ny: Pearl River School District: Closed
  • Ny: Riverhead School District: Closed
  • Ny: Rockville Centre School District: Closed
  • Ny: Roosevelt Union Free School District: Closed
  • Ny: Tuckahoe School District: Closed
  • Ny: Valley Stream Public Schools: Closed

New Jersey

  • Nj: Barnegat Township School District: Closed
  • Nj: Bergen Co. Special Services: Closed
  • Nj: Bergen Co. Technical Schools: Closed
  • Nj: Cliffside Park School District: Closed
  • Nj: Dumont School District: Closed
  • Nj: Englewood City School Dist.: Closed
  • Nj: Englewood Cliffs: Closed
  • Nj: Essex Co. Vocational School Dist.: Closed
  • Nj: Fair Lawn Schools: Closed
  • Nj: Franklin Township School District: Closed
  • Nj: Hackensack School District: Closed
  • Nj: Hardyston Township Elementary School: Closed
  • Nj: Highland Park School District: Closed
  • Nj: Hoboken School District: Closed
  • Nj: Jefferson Township School Dist.: Closed
  • Nj: Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: Closed
  • Nj: Livingston Twnsp. School Dist.: Closed
  • Nj: Memorial Day Nursery-Paterson: Closed
  • Nj: Middletown Township School District: Closed
  • Nj: Morris Co. Voc. School District: Closed
  • Nj: Netcong Elementary: Closed
  • Nj: Parisian Beauty Academy: Closed
  • Nj: Paterson School District: Closed
  • Nj: Pequannack Township School District: Closed
  • Nj: Queen City Academy Charter School: Closed
  • Nj: Riverdale Public Elementary: Closed
  • Nj: Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District: Closed
  • Nj: Somerset Co. Educational Svcs. Comm. Sch. Dist.: Closed
  • Nj: South Plainfield School Dist.: Closed
  • Nj: Springfield Township School District: Closed
  • Nj: Teaneck School District: Closed
  • Nj: Tewksbury Township School District: Closed
  • Nj: The Jardine Academy: Closed
  • Nj: The Phoenix Center: Closed
  • Nj: The Queen City Academy Charter School: Closed
  • Nj: Totowa School District: Closed
  • Nj: Wallington School District: Closed
  • Nj: Washington Elem. Little Ferry: Closed
  • Nj: Watchung Borough School District: Closed
  • Nj: Watchung Hills Regional High School: Closed
  • Nj: West New York Public Schools: Closed

Connecticut

  • Norwalk High School: Closed
Winter WeatherNew York