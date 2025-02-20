Snow showers expected Thursday in NYC; slick evening commute possible

The Brief New York City won't be getting a blizzard, but New Yorkers could still see snow on Thursday. Accumulations will be minor, but the timing could make for a slick evening commute. "It still wants to squeeze out some snow showers right across the core of the Tri-State," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.



From blizzard to nor'easter to … just snow showers?

Forecast models that made the rounds on social media over the weekend showed a major snowstorm for the New York City area on Thursday. In fact, some computer forecast models even predicted a potential nor'easter.

But fast-forward nearly a week later, and the Big Apple will miss out on meaningful snow. While New Yorkers could still see some showers on Thursday, accumulations won't be much, but the timing of the wet weather could make for a slick and slippery evening commute.

How much snow are we getting?

Timeline:

As of now, snow accumulations seem to be minor, if any.

Thursday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.

Thursday night: A 50% chance of snow showers before 1 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the snow showers could cause some untreated surfaces to become slick for the evening commute.

"A few snow showers are expected later today, mainly in the afternoon and evening," the NWS said in a post on X. "Only minor accumulations are expected though some untreated surfaces could become slick for the evening commute."

What they're saying:

"As we go toward 5 p.m. this afternoon, yes, it still wants to squeeze out some snow showers right across the core of the Tri-State," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "But it's only here for a few hours, maybe between about 4 to 8, you're at risk for those snow showers to make a quick pass by."

Virginia snow totals

Big picture view:

Meanwhile, the FOX Forecast Center said the heaviest snow from this storm fell across the Hampton Roads region of Virginia and North Carolina, and the snow totals have been historic.

More than a foot of snow was reported around the Virginia Beach and Norfolk areas, which is uncommon for southeastern Virginia. Norfolk, for example, has only seen five previous winter storms that produced at least a foot of snow since 1890.

With more than 10 inches of snow falling in Norfolk on Wednesday, the FOX Forecast Center said it was the single snowiest day since 13.4 inches fell on Dec. 26, 2010, and the fifth-snowiest day on record.

In Elizabeth City, North Carolina, more than 10 inches of snow has fallen this winter season, the most since 39 inches during the winter of 1979-80.

NYC weather radar

