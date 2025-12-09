The Brief Dangerous Arctic air has returned to the New York City area, bringing record lows and sharp temperature drops. Meanwhile, a weekend system could bring rain and snow to the region, with the polar vortex influencing storm potential. Sunday morning may begin with rain and snow showers before temperatures plunge into the teens.



The New York City area is bracing for another round of bitter cold as Arctic air settles over the region this week, with the potential for weekend snow returning.

Temperatures have already dropped sharply, and forecasters warn that even colder air will move in again by Saturday and Sunday.

Arctic blast returns as weekend snow threat grows. (FOX Weather)

FOX Weather describes the pattern as an ‘Arctic blast,’ with a second surge of extreme cold expected to arrive heading into the weekend.

When is it going to snow?

What we know:

Forecast models continue to track a developing system influenced by the polar vortex, a large low-pressure area that can push extreme cold south into the northeastern United States.

FOX Weather says this setup introduces "several pieces to the puzzle," meaning snowfall coverage and intensity will depend heavily on how the cold air interacts with the incoming moisture.

While totals remain uncertain, confidence is growing that any precipitation will occur during a return to subfreezing air, raising the potential for slick travel Sunday into Monday morning.

Why this pattern matters

Why you should care:

Back-to-back blasts of Arctic air increase the likelihood that weekend precipitation falls as snow rather than rain. The region’s well-below-average temperatures also mean untreated roads, sidewalks and bridges could freeze quickly. Even a modest snowfall combined with extreme cold can cause:

Hazardous travel.

Rapid freeze-over.

Stress on heating systems.

Increased risk for exposed populations.

What's next:

Forecasters expect clearer snowfall projections by late Thursday as the polar vortex influence becomes better defined.