Wintry mix, freezing temps in NYC could create icy conditions Thursday

The Brief New Yorkers can expect to see a mix of snow and rain on Thursday. The wintry mix could mean a messy commute around the city. Freezing temperatures could also create icy conditions.



Winter weather in the New York City area may bring a messy commute for drivers on Thursday.

Timeline:

A mix of snow and rain is expected to fall early Thursday morning, creating slippery conditions for commuters.

Photo credit: The National Weather Service

The National Weather Service says the area could see some snow showers before 1 p.m. as temperatures continue to drop to around 29 degrees by 5 p.m. Wind gusts will bring wind chills between 15 and 25 degrees during the day, and 10 and 15 degrees at night.

Friday is expected to feel even more like winter with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 22 degrees.

Dig deeper:

Earlier predictions saw some snow falling in New York City this week, but the forecast has now changed to a wintry mix for the city, which is expected to turn to snow for parts of the Northeast.

Photo credit: FOX Weather

Upstate New York could see light snow accumulation on Thursday.

What's next:

Another chance for snow is on the way this weekend. However, it is also expected to be mixed with rain.