Track school closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Wednesday, Feb. 12

Schools across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced delayed openings for Wednesday morning as a winter storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the Tri-State area.

School closings and delays

Amityville School District: 2 Hour Delay

Central Islip School District: 2 Hour Delay

Deer Park School District: 2 Hour Delay

East Islip School District: 2 Hour Delay

Half Hollow Hills School Dist.: 2 Hour Delay

Huntington School District: 2 Hour Delay

Islip School District: 2 Hour Delay

L.I. School For The Gifted: 2 Hour Delay

Marlboro Central School District: 2 Hour Delay

Wyandanch School District: 2 Hour Delay

Barnegat Township School District: 2 Hour Delay

Middletown Township School District: 2 Hour Delay

Mount Carmel Guild Academy: 90 Minute Delay

Queen City Academy Charter School: 2 Hour Delay

Somerset Co. Educational Svcs. Comm. Sch. Dist.: 90 Minute Delay

Tewksbury Township School District: 2 Hour Delay

The Children's Center Of Monmouth County: 2 Hour Delay

The Queen City Academy Charter School: 2 Hour Delay

Totowa School District: 1 Hour Delay

Watchung Borough School District: 2 Hour Delay

Watchung Hills Regional High School: 2 Hour Delay

Bridgeport Board of Education: 2 Hour Delay

Shelton School District: 2 Hour Delay

Track real-time closings and delays below:

