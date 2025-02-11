Track school closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Wednesday, Feb. 12
NEW YORK - Schools across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced delayed openings for Wednesday morning as a winter storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the Tri-State area.
School closings and delays
New York
- Amityville School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Central Islip School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Deer Park School District: 2 Hour Delay
- East Islip School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Half Hollow Hills School Dist.: 2 Hour Delay
- Huntington School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Islip School District: 2 Hour Delay
- L.I. School For The Gifted: 2 Hour Delay
- Marlboro Central School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Wyandanch School District: 2 Hour Delay
New Jersey
- Barnegat Township School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Middletown Township School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Mount Carmel Guild Academy: 90 Minute Delay
- Queen City Academy Charter School: 2 Hour Delay
- Somerset Co. Educational Svcs. Comm. Sch. Dist.: 90 Minute Delay
- Tewksbury Township School District: 2 Hour Delay
- The Children's Center Of Monmouth County: 2 Hour Delay
- The Queen City Academy Charter School: 2 Hour Delay
- Totowa School District: 1 Hour Delay
- Watchung Borough School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Watchung Hills Regional High School: 2 Hour Delay
Connecticut
- Bridgeport Board of Education: 2 Hour Delay
- Shelton School District: 2 Hour Delay
