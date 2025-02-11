Expand / Collapse search

Track school closings and delays in NY, NJ, CT for Wednesday, Feb. 12

By
Published  February 11, 2025 10:01pm EST
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY

NYC weather forecast

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has the details.

The Brief

    • Track school closings and delays for Wednesday, Feb. 12 in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
    • Several schools across the three states saw closures and delays on Wednesday morning.

NEW YORK - Schools across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced delayed openings for Wednesday morning as a winter storm is expected to bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the Tri-State area.

JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY l CONNECTICUT

School closings and delays

New York

  • Amityville School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Central Islip School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Deer Park School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • East Islip School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Half Hollow Hills School Dist.: 2 Hour Delay
  • Huntington School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Islip School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • L.I. School For The Gifted: 2 Hour Delay
  • Marlboro Central School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Wyandanch School District: 2 Hour Delay

New Jersey

  • Barnegat Township School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Middletown Township School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Mount Carmel Guild Academy: 90 Minute Delay
  • Queen City Academy Charter School: 2 Hour Delay
  • Somerset Co. Educational Svcs. Comm. Sch. Dist.: 90 Minute Delay
  • Tewksbury Township School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • The Children's Center Of Monmouth County: 2 Hour Delay
  • The Queen City Academy Charter School: 2 Hour Delay
  • Totowa School District: 1 Hour Delay
  • Watchung Borough School District: 2 Hour Delay
  • Watchung Hills Regional High School: 2 Hour Delay

Connecticut

  • Bridgeport Board of Education: 2 Hour Delay
  • Shelton School District: 2 Hour Delay

