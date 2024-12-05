Track school closings and delays in NY, NJ for Thursday, Dec. 5
NEW YORK - Track school delays for Thursday, Dec. 5 in New York and New Jersey.
JUMP TO: NEW YORK l NEW JERSEY
- MORE: Click HERE for real-time school closing updates.
- MORE: Click HERE to follow winter storm updates.
List of school closings and delays
New York
- Ellenville School District: 2-hour delay
- Highland Falls School District: 2-hour delay
- Liberty Central School District: Closed
- New Paltz School District: 2-hour delay
- Poughkeepsie City School District: 2-hour delay
New Jersey
- Hardyston Township Elementary School: 2-hour delay
- Tewksbury Township School District: 2-hour delay