Track school closings and delays in NY, NJ for Thursday, Dec. 5

By
Published  December 5, 2024 6:04am EST
New York
FOX 5 NY

NEW YORK - Track school delays for Thursday, Dec. 5 in New York and New Jersey.

List of school closings and delays

New York

  • Ellenville School District: 2-hour delay
  • Highland Falls School District: 2-hour delay
  • Liberty Central School District: Closed
  • New Paltz School District: 2-hour delay
  • Poughkeepsie City School District: 2-hour delay

New Jersey

  • Hardyston Township Elementary School: 2-hour delay
  • Tewksbury Township School District: 2-hour delay