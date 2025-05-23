NYC Memorial Day weekend weather forecast 2025: Sunshine returns after nor’easter

The Brief It's time to look ahead to Memorial Day weekend, after a rare May nor’easter slammed parts of the Northeast. "Both today and tomorrow, there is a rain risk," FOX 5 NY’s Mike Woods said. Chances of rain will return next week.



A rare May nor’easter that brought heavy rain and wind to parts of the Northeast has come and gone, and now it's time to look ahead to Memorial Day weekend.

How is the weather today?

Timeline:

Friday will see a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Friday night: A 30% chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers after 10 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

ASBURY PARK, NJ - MAY 26: People visit the beach during Memorial Day weekend on May 26, 2019 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and this year New Jersey has banned smoking and vaping on nearly every public beac Expand

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

What they're saying:

"Both today and tomorrow, there is a rain risk," FOX 5 NY’s Mike Woods said. "Today's chance of rain is around 30 to 40%. It’s around 20% or less for you tomorrow."

"Sunday and Monday, those days look pretty good," Woods said. "Pretty typical for us."

What's next:

Chances of rain will return on Tuesday and Wednesday.

