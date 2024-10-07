Hurricane Milton projected path: Tracker, impacts and more l LIVE updates

The explosive intensification of Hurricane Milton continues after the potentially life-threatening system strengthened into a Category 5 storm with winds of 160 mph as Florida braces for a deadly storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rain this week.

UPDATE ON HURRICANE MILTON: LOCATION l PATH l WARNINGS

Satellite imagery of Hurricane Milton in the Gulf of Mexico, taken around 12:15 p.m. on Oct. 7. (via NOAA)

The rainfall forecast for Florida. (FOX Weather)

Here's everything you need to know about Hurricane Milton, including its location, projected path and watches/warnings in effect.

Hurricane Milton is located more than 730 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, and has maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, making it a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale .

Milton is moving off to the east-southeast at 8 mph.

Current info on Hurricane Milton. (FOX Weather)

However, forecasters warn that Milton will likely still strike Florida as a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher).

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Milton is moving off to the east-southeast, and that general motion is expected to continue through Monday night.

The forecast cone for Hurricane Milton. (FOX Weather)

After that, the NHC said Hurricane Milton should make a turn to the east and then northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Spaghetti forecast models for Hurricane Milton. (FOX Weather)

On that forecast track, Hurricane Milton is expected to move near or just north of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula on Monday and Tuesday, then cross the eastern Gulf of Mexico and approach the west coast of the Florida Peninsula by Wednesday.

Hurricane Watches, Tropical Storm Watches and Storm Surge Watches have all been issued along Florida’s Gulf Coast, and those are expected to be upgraded as the storm moves closer to the Sunshine State.

This graphic shows the storm surge forecast. (FOX Weather)

And while residents are preparing, thousands are also fleeing the coast as officials call for voluntary and mandatory evacuations ahead of the storm.

The Hurricane Watches were issued along Florida’s Gulf Coast from about the Cedar Key area southward to Naples, including Tampa and Fort Myers.

Tropical Storm Watches were also issued for the Florida Keys, as well as for Gulf Coast communities from Flamingo to south of Chokoloskee and from north of the Suwanee River to Indian Pass.

This graphic shows current watches and warnings in effect in Florida due to Hurricane Milton. (FOX Weather)

A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued along Florida's Gulf Coast, and that is in effect from Flamingo northward to the Suwannee River, including Charlotte Harbor and Tampa Bay.

This graphic shows storm surge alerts in effect in Florida because of Hurricane Milton. (FOX Weather)

