Winter storm, snow, wind threaten NY, NJ Thanksgiving travel | Weather forecast

Winter weather alerts were issued in parts of New York state, as the region is set to be hit by a powerful winter storm packing snow, heavy rain and strong winds – just as millions of people prepare to travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

While Thanksgiving travel will peak next week, some people have decided to hit the roads and pack airports early hoping to beat the holiday rush. According to AAA, a potentially record-breaking 80 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles from home this year.

This graphic shows the progression of a powerful storm that's expected to impacts areas from the Great Lakes to the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and Northeast with rain, snow and strong winds. (FOX Weather)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it, too, was preparing for what could be the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record.

Here's everything you need to know about this week's weather, including a potential winter storm in New York state, heavy rain in the Tri-State area and winter predictions for New York City.

The FOX Forecast Center says a new area of low pressure has started to form across the Great Lakes region and will rapidly develop into Thursday.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast. (FOX Weather)

As the storm center drifts into the Northeast at the end of the week, strong winds are expected to blow in cold air, supporting snow for parts of New York.

When is it going to snow in New York?

"Some of those wet snowflakes may try to drift into the Tri-State region come Friday as well," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

The FOX Forecast Center said forecast snow totals are trending up for upstate New York. Because of the incoming storm, several winter weather alerts were issued.

Winter weather advisories for New York state.

Computer forecast models are also showing snow in New York, where some spots could see 5-8 inches of snow, with some locally higher amounts.

Next week's forecast

The NWS Climate Prediction Center is also monitoring the weather forecast for next week, calling for an "increased risk for cold and unsettled weather for much of the country during the busy Thanksgiving travel period."

Meanwhile, the Tri-State area is set to receive some much-needed rain.

The National Weather Service says to expect rain in New York City mainly after 10 p.m. Thursday. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

This graphic shows forecast rain totals in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

The system is expected to bring downpours that will be spread out over several days. Between 2 and 3 inches of total rain are likely in some spots.

New York City hasn’t received a quarter-inch of rain in a day since Sept. 29. Just 0.01 inches (0.02 cm) of rain fell last month in Central Park, where October normally brings about 4.4 inches (11.2 cm) of precipitation, National Weather Service records show.

City Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala said it was the driest October in over 150 years of records.

While this week's forecast doesn't show any snowfall likely for NYC, FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory predicts the city could receive around 20 inches of snow this winter, compared to the typical seasonal average of 28 inches.

"We'll likely have above average temperatures this winter along with more snow than last year, with somewhere near 18-23", but that is below the average snowfall for a winter in NYC," Gregory said.

Meanwhile, the lower Hudson Valley could see slightly more snowfall, with totals ranging between 20 and 25 inches, with more snowfall further north. Much of the winter may bring a mix of rain and snow along the coast, with heavier snow falling further north.

When will it snow in NYC?

Historically, the first measurable snow (accumulation of one inch or more) tends to fall in the NYC area around Dec. 13. The earliest measurable snowfall was on October 29, 2011, when 2.9 inches fell days before Halloween.

When is the first day of winter?

Winter officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere on Dec. 21 with the winter solstice – the day with the least amount of possible daylight and the longest night.