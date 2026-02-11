Apparent water rescue underway in East River near Pier 17

The Brief An apparent water rescue was underway around noon Wednesday in the East River near Pier 17 after reports of a possible person in the water. Multiple NYPD divers entered the icy river as fire and police boats, along with a helicopter, responded to the scene. Officials have not confirmed the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.



An apparent water rescue was under way around noon Wednesday in the icy waters of the East River near Pier 17, as dozens of firefighters and emergency responders stood by while crews searched the water.

What we know:

SkyFOX flew over the scene just off South Street, where multiple police divers entered the river following reports of a person in the water, according to SkyFOX’s Jim Smith.

The incident began at about 11:15 a.m., Smith reported from the air. Video showed one diver being pulled from the water as police and fire personnel remained stationed along the pier.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether someone was seen falling into the river or if a witness reported spotting what they believed was a person in the water. Multiple police and fire boats responded to the scene, along with a police helicopter hovering overhead.

Officials have not confirmed whether anyone was recovered from the water.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.