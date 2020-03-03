Water main break causes major flooding in Canarsie

Emergency crews were on the scene of major flooding in Canarsie, Brooklyn Tuesday.

SkyFox was over the scene at about 11:45 a.m. where water had spread far and wide along Farragut Road near East 78th and East 79th Streets.

Emergency crews were on the scene of major flooding in Canarsie, Brooklyn Tuesday.

The water had reached the basement level in some buildings.

Portions of the street appeared to have buckled.

A ruptured water main likely caused the flooding that began at about 10 a.m.