Water, anti-Asian slur hurled at woman in Queens: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a suspect they say targeted a 55-year-old woman with hate while she was simply walking her dog.

According to authorities, on May 22, around noon, the woman was walking her dog on Queens Plaza South in Long Island City when the suspect approached her and sprayed her with a bottle of water before making an anti-Asian statement.

The suspect then ran away to parts unknown.

The victim was not injured in the incident, and the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

The suspect is described as a woman in her early 20s, with a medium complexion, average build, and short, black hair. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt sunglasses, a blue shirt, gray pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

