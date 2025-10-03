Watch: 2025 Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk Special

The Brief This FOX 5 NY Special highlights the Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk, a major event honoring 9/11 heroes. The 24th annual Run & Walk drew over 30,000 participants and featured Dave Portnoy and a performance by Chris Janson. Stream the special on the FOX LOCAL app or YouTube starting today, Friday, at 7 p.m., or tune in on FOX 5 and MY9NJ.



Walk, Run, Honor: On Sunday, Sept. 28, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation held its 24th annual 5K Run & Walk to honor the heroes of the Sept. 11th terror attacks. What began with 1,500 people in 2002 is now considered by many to be one of the top 5K runs in America.

FOX 5 NY's T2T 5K Special airs Fri, Oct 3 at 7 p.m.

About the T2T Run & Walk

The backstory:

Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk was first started to honor FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who was killed responding to the 9/11 attacks.

The route re-traces his final footsteps through the Brooklyn–Battery Tunnel to the site of the former World Trade Center complex with 60 pounds of gear.

Frank Siller started the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in honor of his brother Steven’s life and the lives of the 343 FDNY firefighters, law enforcement officers and thousands of civilians killed on September 11, 2001.

More than 30,000 participants — from runners, walkers, volunteers and spectators — flocked to Lower Manhattan this year to support the cause and raise money for the foundation’s programs, including those benefitting first responders, and catastrophically injured service members.

This year, Barstool Sports founder and Fox Sports contributor Dave Portnoy named the honorary starter. The event culminated with a festival, featuring a performance from multi-platinum country super star Chris Janson.