Watch the first 2020 presidential debate in full

The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden erupted in contentious exchanges Tuesday night over the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, climate change, racial justice and how the Supreme Court will shape the future of the nation’s health care.

RELATED: Presidential debate: Trump, Biden spar over Supreme Court, health care, COVID-19

The 90-minute faceoff played out in a makeshift debate hall at Case Western University in Cleveland, Ohio with a crowd of under 100 people due to coronavirus safety restrictions, in an atrium that previously was set up for use as a hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Here is a list of the topics covered during the charged political event:

Supreme court vacancy

Health care

COVID-19 pandemic

Economy

Racial justice/law and order

Climate change

Election integrity

Watch the full debate to see the candidates speak on each issue in the video above.