WATCH: Officer nearly hit by teen driver on Fairfax County Parkway

A 17-year-old driver hit an officer's vehicle – and very nearly the officer himself – while the officer was conducting a traffic stop Monday.

Around 11:38 a.m., the 17-year-old driver of a black 2018 BMW M3 was driving on Fairfax County Parkway at a high rate of speed, according to police. The teen driver lost control, crossed the median and struck an officer's vehicle and a second BMW during a routine traffic stop, police say.

The police officer was nearly hit, but sustained just minor injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The 17-year-old and two passengers also sustained minor injuries, police say. The juvenile was charged with reckless driving.

"The Fairfax County Police Department is relieved that this crash did not result in a tragedy. This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant," said Fairfax County Police Department in a statement.