How to watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match in NYC: Guide

The long-anticipated showdown between "Iron Mike" Tyson, deemed one of the most intimidating figures in boxing history, and YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul is finally here.

Things have already gotten testy between Tyson and Paul, with tensions reaching a boiling point at Thursday's weigh-in.

IRVING, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 14: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul faceoff during Weigh-In at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas on November 14, 2024 ahead of their match for heavyweight world titles of the Premiere Boxing Championship which will be on Nov Expand

After Tyson stepped off the scale at 228.4 pounds and Paul weighed in at 227.2, the two faced off for one final staredown.

Tensions flared when Paul got too close, leading Tyson to slap him across the face, and the confrontation quickly escalated, with several people rushing in to hold Tyson back.

Mike Tyson's record

TOPSHOT - US boxer Mike Tyson takes part in a weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight boxing fight against US boxer and actor Jake Paul at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, on November 14, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo Expand

Known for his ferocious and intimidating boxing style, Tyson, the youngest boxer to ever win a heavyweight title, enters the ring after nearly 20 years, following his last fight in 2005.

Meanwhile, Paul, with a 10-1 record and six knockouts, has built his boxing career in recent years, making his debut in 2018.

Who is Jake Paul?

TOPSHOT - US boxer and actor Jake Paul gestures during his weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight boxing match against Former US heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in Irving, Texas, on November 14, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIM Expand

Jake Paul, once a YouTube star with over 5 million followers and 2 billion views, made his professional boxing debut in January 2020. Known for his trolling and outspoken persona, Paul has made waves in the boxing world, entering the fight with a 10-1 record and six knockouts.

Tyson, the 50-6 champion with 44 KOs, will be fighting for the first time in almost two decades, making this a spectacle for both boxing fans and casual viewers alike.

How to Watch the Fight

Streaming: The Tyson vs. Paul fight will be available to stream on **Netflix** at no extra cost beyond a subscription, making it accessible to nearly 300 million televisions worldwide.

NYC watch parties

Bowery Beer Garden: Enjoy the fight live at the BBG’s Wu Room with HDTVs, great food, and drinks.

[More info and RSVP]

Stout NYC: Watch at any of their four locations: Penn Station, the Financial District, Grand Central, or Bryant Park.

[More info and RSVP]

Bounce Sporting Club: Get ready for an unforgettable fight viewing experience.

[More info here]

Eastpoint Bar: Witness the Tyson-Paul fight in a high-energy atmosphere.

[More info here]

Republica Restaurant & Rooftop: Experience the fight at the Loft Fridays Viewing Party with DJ Bobby Trends.

[More info here]

230 Fifth Rooftop: Enjoy the fight with stunning views in this rooftop location.

[More info here]