Watch: Fireball meteor soars across Colorado night sky

By Megan Ziegler
FOX TV Digital Team

Colorado fireball caught on police officer's bodycam

A police officer’s body-worn camera captured footage of a bright fireball that was spotted by numerous Colorado residents in the early hours of Sunday, August 27. Credit: Brighton Police Department via Storyful

Videos from doorbell cams to a bodycam captured a spectacular sight in the Colorado night sky over the weekend. 

The meteor was spotted all over the state and a few other places in the United States, as recorded by the American Meteor Society

Other videos circulating online show the meteor flashing brightly before breaking up into smaller pieces and fading from view. 

This happened around 3:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, Aug. 27. 

Fireball streaks across night sky over Colorado

Video captured by a home security camera shows the fireball as it streaked through the sky around 3:30 a.m. local time. Credit: Michael Musser via Storyful

Per NASA, fireballs and "bolides" are exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a wide area. 

Objects that cause fireballs usually aren’t large enough to survive passage through Earth’s atmosphere intact.

This story was reported from Detroit. FOX News Digital contributed. 