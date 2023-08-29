Watch: Fireball meteor soars across Colorado night sky

Videos from doorbell cams to a bodycam captured a spectacular sight in the Colorado night sky over the weekend.

The meteor was spotted all over the state and a few other places in the United States, as recorded by the American Meteor Society .

Other videos circulating online show the meteor flashing brightly before breaking up into smaller pieces and fading from view.

This happened around 3:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Per NASA, fireballs and "bolides" are exceptionally bright meteors that are spectacular enough to be seen over a wide area.

Objects that cause fireballs usually aren’t large enough to survive passage through Earth’s atmosphere intact.

This story was reported from Detroit. FOX News Digital contributed.