Watch: Driver flees from police, crashes into pub narrowly missing customers

A driver, fleeing from police, was jailed after crashing into an England pub and narrowly missing several customers inside who were playing pool.

Nottinghamshire Police released CCTV footage from Monday that showed the moment the driver crashed into the Lockside pub in Worksop.

Authorities said the driver, 37-year-old Jamie Kettle, had stolen the Land Rover and hit speeds up to 110 mph while being pursued.

RELATED: Paris police apprehend man accused of targeting pedestrians, killing 1

After the crash, Kettle reportedly fled to a nearby canal, but was "swiftly located by specialist dog officers and arrested," police said.

The driver was charged with several crimes, including dangerous driving and aggravated vehicle taking. He pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and a witness intimidation charge related to two incidents that occurred the year before.

Police said he was sentenced to two years and his driving privileges were revoked for three years and three months.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.