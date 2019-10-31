Warning as woman distracted by phone falls onto train tracks

Officials with the Metro de Madrid issued a warning about the dangers associated with commuters using their mobile phones on station platforms after a woman fell onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train.

CCTV footage shows the moment a passenger, distracted by her phone, walks toward the edge of the platform at the Estrecho station in northern Madrid on Oct. 24.

The woman falls onto the tracks below.

The clip ends as other commuters rush to help her.

It is not clear whether the train came to a stop or passed safely over the woman.

She was not seriously injured in the incident.