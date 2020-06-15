Walmart looks to remove all cashiers from stores

Walmart is testing a store that will only offer self-checkout.

The retailer is removing cashiers and standard conveyor belt lines at one of its popular superstores in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Walmart says it is an attempt to see if checkout times are faster while limiting human interaction in the age of the coronavirus.

Workers will still be available to help customers who have trouble doing the checkout themselves.

Depending on the success of the test run, Walmart could expand the program to more stores.

The retailer recently launched a touch-free payment system also aimed at helping mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Health officials ordered the closure of a Walmart in suburban Denver in April after three people connected to the store died after being infected with the coronavirus and at least six employees tested positive.