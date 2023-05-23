WalletHub study ranks NYC as worst place to start a career

These Hunter college students say they want to land their first job right here in New York City.

However, a new study by WalletHub suggests first-time job hunters might want to reconsider moving to the big apple.

Researchers compared the availability of entry-level jobs, housing affordability, and commuter-friendliness in cities.

New York City it turns out is one of the worst places to start a career.

Construction cranes sit on the top of the new headquarters of JPMorgan Chase as the sun sets on the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on April 25, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.

Barry Drexler is a career coach in New York City. He disagrees with the findings in the WalletHub study.

He said, "Very surprising to me that New York is ranked last. I don't agree with it, and I'm speaking from someone whose office is currently in New York."

"New York is going to expose someone who's young, who's just starting out in New York, is going to expose them to many cultures, many people, many industries, basically. And the industry is in New York banking, entertainment, I.T." — Barry Drexler

He does agree with WalletHub's findings that it's expensive to live here on a starting salary, but he believes Gen Z can figure it out.

He said "The recent grads, they share apartments. They find a way at that age, they don't care as much about the trappings, so to speak."