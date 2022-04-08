Expand / Collapse search
Wall beds sold on Wayfair, Amazon recalled; woman crushed to death

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Recalls
FOX 5 New York
Image 1 of 3

Recalled Bestar bed (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

More than 180,000 wall beds are being recalled after 60-plus complaints of beds detaching and falling on people, including an incident in 2018 that killed a 79-year-old woman.

The beds were sold online at Wayfair, Costco, Cymax and Amazon from June 2014 through March 2022, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The recall involves Nebula, PUR, Versatile, Edge, Cielo, Audrea, Lumina, Orion and Novello full and queen wall beds, sold by Bestar of Canada for $1,650 - $2,200. There are 129,000 beds recalled in the U.S. and 53,000 in Canada.

In July 2018, the company reported a 79-year-old woman died after a Bestar wall bed fell on her and injured her spine. Bestar has since received 60 more complaints about beds detaching and causing injuries.

RELATED: Smoke, carbon monoxide alarms sold at Walmart recalled

Bestar said customers should stop using the beds immediately and follow direct communication from the company. If you’re unsure whether your wall bed needs to be reinstalled, Bestar will reimburse you for an inspection, but there are restrictions.

Call 1-888-912-8458 or visit the Bestar recall website for more information. 
 