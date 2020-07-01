What mask is most effective at helping prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Dr. Nazia Faiz-Qadir says wearing a face mask helps prevent the spread of novel coronavirus but the kind of mask a person chooses to wear may be more or less effective.

“If you’re wearing the double-ply mask the distance that you spread the virus is so dramatically decreased,” she said.

A simulation published in the journal Physics of Fluids revealed without a mask, droplets produced from a cough can travel up to 12-feet in 50 seconds however with a mask, the distance in some cases is reduced to just a few inches.

Researchers connected a mannequin’s head to a fog machine and used a pump to expel vapor through its mouth.

“When you’re in open air, it dissipates in a bigger space but a grocery store or confined space, you’re spreading it,” said Dr. Faiz-Qadir.

Advertisement

What works best? The homemade stitched cotton mask with multiple layers reduced the spread the most, only traveling 2.5 inches and the cone-style mask where droplets went 8 inches was the next best option. But the bandana or handkerchief offered the least protection.

“It’s a single ply, it could go through the cloth, it goes underneath, over, everywhere there’s an opening,” said Dr. Faiz-Qadir.

Experts say aside from wearing a mask to protect others - washing your hands is one of the best ways to protect yourself. People that spoke to FOX 5 NY say they have adjusted to the new normal and agree that wearing masks helps stop the spread.

N95 masks weren’t included as they should primarily be worn by health professionals and need to be properly fitted. It’s important to remember that face coverings are not 100-percent effective and officials remind people to continue social distancing until a vaccine is released.