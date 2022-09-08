Expand / Collapse search

VP Kamala Harris visits Houston to attend National Baptist Convention, chair National Space Council meeting

By FOX 26 Digital and Gabby Hart
While in Houston, the Vice President delivered remarks at the National Baptist Convention defending democracy. FOX 26’s Gabby Hart shares more.

HOUSTON - Vice President Kamala Harris will be paying the City of Houston a visit over the next two days, where she will deliver remarks at the National Baptist Convention and chair a meeting with the National Space Council. 

On Thursday at the National Baptist Convention, the Vice President delivered remarks on how the Biden-Harris Administration is lowering costs for Americans through the Inflation Reduction Act

VP Harris is also expected to chair the second National Space Council, which takes place Friday at NASA Johnson Space Center (JSC), and tour the facilities. 

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.