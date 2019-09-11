Volunteers mark 9/11 with a day of service on Ellis Island

About one hundred volunteers from The Mission Continues, a national non-profit organization that empowers veterans to continue their service, teamed up with the National Park Service and Fox Sports Supports for a day of service to honor and remember September 11.

“9/11 is also known as one of the largest days of service across the entire country,” said Vu Nguyen, Senior City Impact Manager for The Mission Continues. “And in the spirit of giving back and veterans continuing to serve, coming back to a place like this to continue our service, that is a very historic place is very meaningful for us.”

Volunteers built picnic tables, painted railings and windows, filled sand bags, and removed trash and debris.

“Being able to give back to the veterans at any time is obviously something that we strive to do, but, for New Yorkers around September 11 it is also just an emotional experience. There is so little opportunity to help them when they have done so much for us that we love to go out of our way,” said FOX 5 NY’s Laura Perino.

And you don’t have to be a veteran to get involved with The Mission Continues. Events like Saturday’s take place year-round. For more information, visit MissionContinues.org.