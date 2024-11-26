Virginia father dies in New York plane crash while transporting rescue dogs

A father known for his dedication to rescuing animals and flying died Sunday in a plane crash in New York.

Seuk Kim, 49, of Springfield, Virginia, as piloting a small aircraft carrying three rescue dogs from Maryland to Albany when he lost control and crashed into a wooded area about 35 miles from his destination.

Authorities say visibility was poor, and Kim had requested a change in altitude due to turbulence shortly before the crash.

Kim died on impact, along with one of the dogs.

"He died doing what he loved, which was saving animals." — Leah Kim, Seuk Kim's 16-year-old daughter

The two other dogs, including a puppy, survived with injuries such as broken legs and were rescued from the crash site.

Kim’s 16-year-old daughter, Leah Kim, said her father spent the final years of his life devoted to rescuing animals and fulfilling his passion for flying.

Kim earned his pilot’s license four years ago, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Since then, he has combined his love for flying with a commitment to helping others, working with organizations like Pilots and Paws to transport animals to safety and new homes.

On his recent birthday, Kim flew a Shar Pei hit by a car to Kentucky for medical care. Leah said he would jump at the chance to help whenever an opportunity arose.

"He always made sure to be available because this is something he cared about," Leah said.

Kim’s family, including Leah, her two younger brothers, and their mother, are leaning on each other and their community as they navigate this loss.

As the holidays approach, Leah shared a heartfelt message: "Hug your loved ones all a little bit tighter because my father didn’t wake up yesterday thinking it would be his last day on earth."

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

FOX 5 DC reached out to Pilots and Paws for a statement but has not yet received a response.

A fundraiser has been started to help support Seuk Kim's family during this difficult time.