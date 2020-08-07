Virgin Voyages to make debut amid pandemic

article

The same company that brought the world Virgin Airlines is hitting the high seas with a new cruise line.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Virgin Voyages anticipates setting sail with their first ship, Scarlet Lady, in October 2020 from Miami. An initial plan to celebrate its maiden voyage from New York was scrapped due to the pandemic.

The cruise line says its implementing measures like pumping fresh air in public spaces and using virus-neutralizing air filters to keep the coronavirus from spreading among vacationers.

Anyone embarking on the ship can receive a free COVID-19 test while all crew members will be tested. There will be no communal food sharing, buffets or large dining halls as is typical on cruise liners.

Anyone who may have come in contact with another passenger or crew who test positive for the virus on land or at sea will be reached by contact tracers.

Virgin Atlantic, the airline founded by British businessman Richard Branson, filed Tuesday for protection in U.S. bankruptcy court as it tries to survive the virus pandemic that is hammering the airline industry.

The airline made the Chapter 15 filing in U.S. federal bankruptcy court in New York after a proceeding in the United Kingdom.