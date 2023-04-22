Viral video of Southwest passenger yelling at crying baby sparks discussion of children on planes

article

A viral video of a man on a Southwest Airlines flight throwing a tantrum over a crying baby has been inspiring heated debate over putting toddlers and infants on airplanes.

In the video, a man can be heard yelling "That child has been crying for forty minutes!"

The video was recorded by Mark Grabowski, a passenger on the same flight, who shared his experience with the media. He explained that the flight was delayed in the air due to bad weather, causing discomfort to all passengers. The baby, upset by the turbulence, continued to cry throughout the hour-long delay.

"We couldn't get up because of the weather, and we were strapped in our seats," Grabowski said.

This incident highlights the frustration parents and their children often face when traveling on flights.

"It is frustrating and there is nowhere to go once you are on the plane, but if you are a parent you understand, sometimes your kids are just not controllable," said Donna Brown who was traveling out of MacArthur Airport on Friday.

Blue Jays baseball pitcher, Anthony Bass, had a similar experience on a United Airlines flight. His pregnant wife, who was traveling with their two young children, was allegedly asked by a flight attendant to clean up the popcorn mess left behind by the kids. Bass took to Twitter to express his disbelief, tweeting "Are you kidding me?" and stating that his wife had to get on her hands and knees to clean up the mess.

"There is a lot of pent-up stress in all different ways on flights," says Nick Ewen director of content for the Points Guy.

Experts advise that parents should be prepared when traveling with small children. They suggest bringing extra snacks and toys to keep the child occupied and distracted.