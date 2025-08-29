‘ShopRite Angel’ turns grocery shopping into free show in NJ

The Brief Latisha White, 49, has worked at the Paramus ShopRite for more than 25 years, starting at the register before moving to product demos. Her singing and dancing at the store went viral, with a Fourth of July video racking up more than half a million views on Instagram. Customers and managers say sales go up when she performs, with many calling her the "ShopRite Angel."



An employee at a ShopRite in New Jersey is moving and grooving into the hearts of customers who come to shop.

Her name is Latisha White, and numerous videos of her singing at the store in Paramus has gone viral.

"She’s our Angel, our ShopRite Angel." — ShopRite shopper

The backstory:

For 49-year-old Letisha White, going to work just means another day to put a smile on people’s faces.

"You don’t wanna miss out, so come on down and save now. Don’t wait. Don’t hesitate. Cause tomorrow it can be too late," she sings.

And boy is she good at that.

For more than 25 years, Letisha has worked at the local ShopRite, starting on the register but soon moving to store demos.

"I did well. I did very well and then I guess they said, let’s put her out," she recalled.

Now, Letisha doesn’t need a hype person. She’s her own show, sometimes dancing in crazy outfits with her fanny pack around her waist. This past Fourth of July, a video posted by the Daily Voice garnered more than half a million views.

"It just comes from my soul. It just come out. I sing not to sing like I’m … but seem to get your attention," White explained.

What's next:

Labor Day weekend will be no different. She says she does this year-round, six days a week, because the customers keep eating it up, and they’re buying whatever Letisha’s selling. Store managers say every time she sings, sales go up.

"She’s our Angel, our ShopRite Angel," one shopper said. Another added: "Heck yeah. She comes and she says now, come on now look at this sausage. You know how good this is going to be. Her words will make you spend."

For White, it’s all about the customers. And when asked to sing, she didn’t hesitate:

"We’re stocking hot, right?" she sang, before belting out, "No, no, no. No way. No, no, no. No way I’m living without you."

Always fresh and always Letisha, at ShopRite in Paramus, New Jersey.