Viral chicken sandwich with foot still attached arrives in NYC

A viral chicken sandwich from San Francisco has clawed its way to New York City.

Say hello to the "Claude the Claw" sandwich. The sandwich features the foot of the actual chicken claw still attached.

It is the brainchild of Michelin-starred chef Chris Bleidorn, who runs Birdbox in San Francisco.

Chicken feet are cooked and eaten in many countries and cultures, including China, Mexico, Indonesia, Eastern Europe and more.

The sandwich comes with a whole fried chicken leg (thigh and drum) on a potato bun with coleslaw and pickles.

The sandwich costs $19.

In addition to Claude the Claw, Birdbox offers a variety of fried chicken sandwiches, including the Spicy Falcon Chicken Sando and the DeClucks.

Birdbox is located inside of Backstage Food Hall at 245 West 46th Street.

