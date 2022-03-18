Violent robbers on bicycles strike 8 times in Brooklyn

Two men are wanted by police for a series of violent robberies in Bushwick, Brooklyn where victims were often approached from behind and placed in choke holds, said the NYPD.

The suspects struck at least eight times with the most recent robbery taking place on Mar. 7 at about 12:40 a.m. The suspects approached a 35-year-old man from behind and pushed him to the ground in front of 351 Bleecker Street. The second suspect took the man's cell phone and wallet. One of the suspects fled on a bicycle while the other fled on foot. The victim was not seriously injured.

On Feb. 28, 2022, at about 7:50 p.m., two suspects approached a 36-year-old man from behind and one of them placed him in a choke hold in front of 366 Linden Street. The other took his wallet containing $300, credit/debit cars and ID. One of the suspects fled on a bicycle while the other fled on foot. The victim did not require medical attention.

On Feb. 27, at about 9:40 p.m., the suspects approached a 56-year-old man from behind in front of 411 Harman Street. One of them placed him in a choke hold while the other removed the victim's cell phone, wallet and ID. Both fled westbound on Harman Street on bicycles. The victim did not require medical attention.

On Jan. 23, at about 11:55 p.m., the suspects approached a 32-year-old man when one of them grabbed the victim by the throat while the other took his wallet containing $200 and a debit card. The assault took place in front of 219 Irving Avenue. The victim did not require medical attention.

On Dec. 24, 2021, at about 1:20 a.m., the suspects approached a 35-year-old man in front of 419 Stanhope Street when one of the suspects pulled the victim's winter hat over his eyes while the other placed him in a choke hold from behind. The suspects took the victim's wallet containing approximately $700, credit cars and multiple forms of identification. The suspects fled westbound on Stanhope Street towards Saint Nicholas Avenue on bicycles. The victim did not require medical attention.

On Dec. 24, 2021 at about 12:40 a.m., the suspects approached a 36-year-old victim at the intersection of Saint Nicholas Avenue and Harman Street. They displaced displayed a knife and took the victim's backpack containing approximately $1,000, a cellphone, headphones. The victim was not injured.

On Dec. 19, 2021 at about 12:30 a.m., the suspects approached a 30-year-old man from behind and told him they had a knife. . One of the suspects held the victim while the other removed the victim's property. The suspect took the victim's headphones, cellphone and wallet containing credit cards and identification documents. Both fled westbound on Harman Street on foot.

On Nov. 26, 2021at about 11:20 a.m., the suspects approached 22-year-old man from behind and pushed him to the ground in front of 914 Hart Street. The suspect held the man down as the other suspect took the man's cellphone, headphones and wallet containing $1360. The suspects fled .

Police want to find the robbers. Both were described as males who were speaking Spanish.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

