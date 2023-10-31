Village Halloween Parade turns 50: Get ready for a 'bootiful' evening in NYC!

Get your costumes ready for a bootiful evening!

The New York Village Halloween Parade is celebrating its 50th anniversary tonight.

"The Halloween parade, in its 50th year, is a unique celebration of spirit, creativity, and unity." — Jeanne Fleming, Parade Director

Organizers anticipate 70,000 participants and two million spectators.

This year's 'spooktacular' theme:

The theme for this year's parade is "Upside Down/Inside OUT" to reflect New York City returning to a "new normal" after the 2020 pandemic.

Since many people spent 2020 INSIDE, the parade's focus this year is finally celebrating OUTSIDE in a whole new world.

This year's parade is set to pay tribute to the renowned artist Laurie Anderson, who will serve as the Grand Marshal, and the late Lou Reed, who will be honored as the posthumous Grand Marshal.

"Simultaneously, the parade embraces the true essence of Halloween, where the boundary between the living and the dead is the thinnest, allowing spirits to briefly walk the earth." — Jeanne Fleming, Parade Director

The event will also showcase numerous marching bands, hundreds of giant puppets, and thousands of New Yorkers dressed in their own unique costumes.

This year, the illustrious New Orleans second line ensemble, The Young Fellaz Brass Band, renowned for their traditional performances in the funeral processions of NOLA, will lead the parade.

The iconic Village Halloween Parade has embraced Lou Reed's legendary song, "Halloween Parade," as its anthem.

Alongside his widow, Laurie, the role of Grand Marshal is a heartfelt tribute to the late Velvet Underground musician. Lou Reed's spirit will resonate through his music, skillfully performed by Stewart Hurdman on Lou Reed's very own guitars.

The parade will begin at 7 p.m. tonight at Spring St. and will travel north on 6th Avenue from Canal Street to 18th Street.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ ((Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

Want to attend the parade? Here's how.

The Village Halloween Parade is free for all to view from the sidelines or to join in costume.

However, VIP tickets are available through their website:

VIP Level 1: Skip the Line Entry access to the Parade.

VIP Level 2: Standing Viewing in the Parade’s VIP area.

In addition to many other options.

Line-up begins at 6:30 p.m. on Sixth Avenue South of Spring Street.

Participants are instructed to ONLY approach the start from the SOUTH at Canal Street and 6th Avenue.