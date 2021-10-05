VIDEO: Trio beats, stab teen in Manhattan

Police have released disturbing video footage showing three people beating and stabbing a 19-year-old man on the street in Manhattan over the weekend.

The attack happened in front of 254 East 3rd Street in the East Village's Alphabet City at about 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3, the NYPD said.

"During the incident the males punched the victim in the face, struck him with a metal scooter and stabbed him several times in the back and shoulder. The males fled the scene on foot," police said in a release. "The victim was treated at and released from NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue."

The video shows the attackers chasing their victim from the street and onto the sidewalk, where one attacker hurls the kick scooter at the man and then tackles him. The assailants then repeatedly punch, kick, and stab him, the video shows.

Police have arrested one suspected attacker — a 14-year-old boy — and are looking for the other two attackers.

