Video shows US Marine surprising sister at college graduation ceremony

Emily Booth, a nursing student who graduated from Endicott College in Massachusetts on May 22, received an unforgettable graduation gift when her brother, a U.S. Marine, surprised her by appearing on stage during the ceremony.

Video showed Private First Class Ryan Booth appear on stage as Emily accepted her diploma.

Just as Emily is about to receive her certificate, the announcer says her brother Ryan arrived to assist in the graduation ceremony. Emily can be seen covering her mouth in shock as the audience cheers for joy.

The two embrace each other before taking photos on stage together.

The pair’s father, Stamford Police Department Sgt. Jeffrey Booth told local news media the college went "above and beyond" to pull off the surprise.

"He arrived before the graduation," said Jeffrey Booth. "It was a little difficult to keep the secret, but he ignored her for a couple of days."

Booth left for boot camp the previous summer but had been unable to return home or visit family due to COVID-19 restrictions, the college said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. Storyful contributed.

