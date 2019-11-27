Video shows school bus driver drinking beer during pickups

A school bus driver in Illinois was arrested and charged after surveillance footage filmed her purchasing and then drinking beer while transporting elementary school children on Friday morning, November 15.

According to police, a manager from First Student Bus Company, who are contracted to provide bussing services for the East Aurora School District 131, reported the incident after a convenience store clerk called the school district and told them they just sold beer to a woman and then watched her drive away in a school bus. The district contacted First Student, who reviewed the video footage and fired the driver before contacting police.

The driver, 44-year-old Michelle Passley, was arrested and charged with two class A misdemeanor counts of endangering the life/health of a child.

Credit: Aurora Police Department via Storyful