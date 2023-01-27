Video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving bar with young men accused of raping her before death

article

A newly released video appears to show Louisiana State University student Madison Brooks leaving a bar with the men accused of raping her before she was struck and killed by a car.

The video first shows four people walking across the street toward a parking lot. Sources told WAFB that Brooks then crosses to catch up with them.

Brooks had been drinking at an off-campus bar, where she met a 17-year-old, and left with him and the three other suspects. Brooks had reportedly asked them to take her home because she was too drunk and couldn't find her friends. Authorities say she was raped in the back of the car.

Madison Brooks

When Brooks, 19, incapable of telling them where she lived, they dropped her off on the side of Burbank Drive. She was later hit by a vehicle.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to FOX 5 News via email that Madison Brooks' cause of death was "multiple traumatic injuries 2nd motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision." She died at a Baton Rouge hospital.

Madison Brooks

The four males were arrested in connection with the case but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old unidentified minor were charged with third-degree rape. Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with principal to third-degree rape, which means they were present but did not participate in the alleged crime.

All the defendants except the 17-year-old have been released awaiting trial, according to WAFB.