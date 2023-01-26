LSU student Madison Brooks investigation: Cause of death revealed

article

The Louisiana State University student who died after being raped in the back of car died of "multiple traumatic injuries" after being hit by a car.

Four people were arrested in connection with the rape of Madison Brooks but three of them have reportedly bonded out of jail.

Kaivon Deondre Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old unidentified minor were charged with third-degree rape. Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were charged with principal to third-degree rape, which means they were present but did not participate in the alleged crime. All the defendants except the 17-year-old have been released awaiting trial, according to WAFB.

Brooks had been drinking at an off-campus bar, where she met the 17-year-old, and left with him and the three other suspects, according to The Advocate. Brooks had asked them to take her home because she was too drunk and couldn't find her friends. Authorities say she was raped in the back of the car.

When Brooks, 19, incapable of telling them where she lives, they dropped her off on the side of Burbank Drive. She was later hit by a vehicle.

She reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of .319. That's nearly four times the legal limit and could lead to unconsciousness.

LSU President William F. Tate IV issued a statement saying: "Madison was a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a niece, a classmate, and a friend to many of you. By all accounts, she was an amazing young woman with limitless potential. She should not have been taken from us in this way. What happened to her was evil, and our legal system will parcel out justice."

Brooks was a member of LSU's Alpha Phi sorority. In a Facebook post the chapter wrote: "We send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. And we respectfully ask for time and space so we may support each other in our healing process."

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office told The Post that Brooks died at a hospital.