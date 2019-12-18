Video shows frightening moment robbers break into Bronx apartment

The NYPD is on the hunt for two armed men who broke into an apartment in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx and forced the two women inside onto their knees.

The men threatened to hurt the 18 and 21-year-old women as they took them to another room, according to police.

The robbers ransacked the apartment in the area of Montgomery Avenue and West 176th Street before taking off with $1,200, two cell phones and jewelery.

There were no injuries reported during the incident on Dec. 16 at about 11 a.m.

Anyone with information about the robbery is encouraged to conact the NYPD at 1800-577-TIPS or online at CrimeStoppers.com and on Twitter @NYPDTips.