Video shows assault of man, 64, choked and repeatedly punched in the Bronx

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
9
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Orange County, Putnam County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County, Warren County

Video shows assault of man, 64, choked and repeatedly punched in the Bronx

By
Published 
Bushwick
FOX 5 NY

Man choked in vicious assault

A 64-year-old man was choked and repeatedly punched and slapped by a suspect following a dispute in Bushwick, said police.

NEW YORK - A shocking video of an assault on a 64-year-old man was released by police in the hope someone might recognize the suspect and help cops make an arrest.

On Aug. 2 at about 6:15 p.m., the suspect and the victim got into an argument outside of a white van in the area of Elder Street and Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick. The video showed the assailant repeatedly punch, choke and slap the man. At one point, the victim appeared to be desperate to breathe as he tried to push himself up onto the van as the suspect continued to squeeze his neck.

The man then hit his head on the sidewalk as he was thrown to the ground while the assailant pummeled him. Another man walked over and tried to stop the assault but the suspect continued to punch the victim.

The assailant was then seen walking southbound on Wyckoff Avenue before taking off in a red Mercedes-Benz.  The victim was taken to Wyckoff Hospital for swelling and bruising to his face and torso.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @s.

All calls are strictly confidential, according to police.

The NYPD wants to find the man in this photo. Cops say he viciously assaulted a 64-year-old man in Bushwick.

The NYPD wants to find the man in this photo. Cops say he viciously assaulted a 64-year-old man in Bushwick. (NYPD)

The assailant behind a vicious beating of a 64-year-old man in Bushwick fled the scene in a red Mercedes Benz.

The assailant behind a vicious beating of a 64-year-old man in Bushwick fled the scene in a red Mercedes Benz. (NYPD)