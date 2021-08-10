Video shows assault of man, 64, choked and repeatedly punched in the Bronx

A shocking video of an assault on a 64-year-old man was released by police in the hope someone might recognize the suspect and help cops make an arrest.

On Aug. 2 at about 6:15 p.m., the suspect and the victim got into an argument outside of a white van in the area of Elder Street and Wyckoff Avenue in Bushwick. The video showed the assailant repeatedly punch, choke and slap the man. At one point, the victim appeared to be desperate to breathe as he tried to push himself up onto the van as the suspect continued to squeeze his neck.

The man then hit his head on the sidewalk as he was thrown to the ground while the assailant pummeled him. Another man walked over and tried to stop the assault but the suspect continued to punch the victim.

The assailant was then seen walking southbound on Wyckoff Avenue before taking off in a red Mercedes-Benz. The victim was taken to Wyckoff Hospital for swelling and bruising to his face and torso.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @s.

All calls are strictly confidential, according to police.

The NYPD wants to find the man in this photo. Cops say he viciously assaulted a 64-year-old man in Bushwick. (NYPD)

