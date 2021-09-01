Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 12:41 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County, Warren County
13
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:34 PM EDT until WED 5:30 PM EDT, Orange County
Flood Warning
from WED 4:04 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Warren County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flood Advisory
until WED 5:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:16 PM EDT until WED 4:15 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County

Video: Possible tornado caught on camera in Maryland

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Maryland
FOX 5 DC

Possible tornado caught on camera in Annapolis

Video shows a possible tornado in Annapolis as heavy rain and wind hit the area. (CREDIT: @MarylandBluCrab via Twitter)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Possible tornado activity was caught on camera in Maryland on Wednesday afternoon.

A viewer near Annapolis recorded video of a possible tornado near Annapolis, while another viewer in the Edgewater area also recorded a possible tornado.

READ MORE: 19-year-old dead, 1 person unaccounted for after Ida's remnants flood Rockville apartment complex

The rotation was recorded by Twitter user @myradar – and shared by FOX 5 meteorologist Matthew Cappucci.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Another user - @MarylandBlueCrab - also captured rotation on camera.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Multiple tornado warnings popped up in Virginia and Maryland as the remnants of Hurricane Ida surged into the region.

This is a breaking update - we'll have additional updates as they become available

Video captures possible tornado in Annapolis area

A possible tornado was caught on camera by a viewer in Anne Arundel County. (CREDIT: @EDCBUNER via Twitter)

VIDEO: Possible tornado in Anne Arundel County

A possible tornado was caught on camera from the road on Wednesday in Anne Arundel County. (CREDIT: Matthew Cappucci via @myradar on Twitter)

Possible tornado in Edgewater caught on camera

Video shows a possible tornado caught on camera in the Edgewater area of Maryland. (CREDIT: @BigErnSDMD via Twitter)


 