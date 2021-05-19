VIDEO: Police officers save infant who wasn't breathing

The Springfield Police Department has released dramatic video footage from a body-worn camera showing officers responding to a 3-month-old boy who has stopped breathing. The boy's mother called 911 just before 11 a.m. on April 20 and performed CPR on the infant until police arrived.

The bodycam video shows the officers rushing into the Massachusetts home and running upstairs to take over from the mom. The officers said the baby was motionless and his skin had turned blue, police said in a statement.

Officer Josue Cruz then began CPR while Officers Luis Delgado and Francisco Luna provided oxygen and support, the authorities said.

The video shows Cruz gently palpitating the boy's chest with his thumbs for several minutes and periodically checking for a pulse. Then an officer places an oxygen mask on the boy while Cruz continues chest compressions.

"After performing CPR for more than three minutes the baby regained consciousness and began to breathe on his own," police said.

The emergency responders then brought the baby and his mother to the Baystate Pediatric Unit for medical treatment.

"Watching the video, even though I know the positive end result, still gives me goosebumps," Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said in a statement. "These officers performed admirably in an incredibly stressful situation. I am so proud of them knowing that their actions helped prevent a tragedy and credit to Mom who did everything right."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

The mother met with the officers, the commissioner, and the mayor at police headquarters on May 13 so she could thank the heroes in person. She agreed to let the department release a redacted version of the video to the public.

In a statement, Mayor Domenic Sarno said he was happy that the woman and her son are doing well.

"Such a beautiful child and loving mother who has been through so much, I am so relieved that our brave and dedicated officers were able to respond in time and utilize their training to save the life of this precious child," Sarno said. "Simply tremendous life-saving work by Officers Luna, Cruz, and Delgado — they were so calm, cool, and collected. Sometimes people forget that our police officers are not only brave, compassionate but also, sentinels of peacemaking for a better and healthier community."

Advertisement

This story was produced in New York City with Storyful.