Brooklyn car crash critically injures 1-year-old: NYPD

A 1-year-old child has been critically injured after a car crash in Brooklyn.

Police say the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Dumont Avenue and Mother Gaston Boulevard in Brownsville.

A car ended up on the sidewalk, although what led to the crash is still under investigation.

Police say two people have been arrested, but have not said how those people are connected to the crash.

The child was rushed to the hospital, but its condition is not currently known.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 NY for more information.