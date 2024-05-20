NYC weather: Will rain hold off through Memorial Day weekend? l Forecast

The unofficial start of summer in NYC is almost here!

The early forecast for Memorial Day weekend is showing some good signs for Saturday and Sunday, with little to no rain expected and mild temperatures in the upper 60s and mid-70s. But next Monday could be wet.

The Memorial Day weather outlook. (FOX Weather)

"As far as the weekend goes, it doesn't look awful, but it doesn't look absolutely perfect," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said. "We may have to end with some showers and storms on Memorial Day itself."

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

New York City past Memorial Day weather. (FOX Weather)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday: Possible evening showers, with a high near 70.

FOX Weather's Emilee Speck helped contribute to this report.