Video: NYPD officers rescue woman who fell onto subway tracks

The NYPD released body camera video of two of New York City's finest saving a woman who had fallen onto subway tracks in Brooklyn.

The officers were on their daily transit inspection at the 95th Street station in Bay Ridge on June 19 when a woman suffered a medical episode.

Video shows her falling onto the tracks at about 8:30 a.m.

Cops said a train rolled in minutes later.

One of the officers jumped down to the roadbed and lifted the 25-year-old woman onto the platform as the other officer helped pull her to safety.

She was taken to Lutheran Medical in stable condition.

The NYPD wrote on Twitter: "Watch as strategically deployed @nypd68pct officers who were on their daily transit inspection came to the rescue when a passenger suffered a medical episode and fell onto the tracks minutes before a train rolled into the station."