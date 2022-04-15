VIDEO: NYPD rescues woman from Central Park Reservoir

The NYPD has released body camera footage of two NYPD officers saving a woman from the Central Park Reservoir on Tuesday.

The officers were on patrol in the park when they spotted the woman in the water, clearly in distress.

Quickly jumping into action, it only took the officers a few minutes to save her, pulling her out of the water safely.

The woman is reportedly going to be okay.

It is currently unknown why or how she ended up in the water.

