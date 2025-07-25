Video of Mount Vernon officer jump roping with residents goes viral

The Brief Video of a Mount Vernon officer jump roping with community members has gone viral. Officer Sharrika Brent said it was refreshing to see people playing outside and not glued to their phones.



Here’s some feel-good Friday news.

Officer Sharrika Brent was patrolling in the city’s south side when she came across something you don’t see much these days.

"We were passing down the street and saw them (neighbors) outside jumping (rope). When I saw the, I got out the car and I asked them if I could jump," Brent told FOX 5 News. "You don’t see kids outside playing anymore. You just see them on their phone. It was refreshing for me to see."

Local perspective:

Brent, who grew up in Brooklyn, showed off her jump roping chops, and footage of her skills has gone viral.

By the numbers:

Video shared on Mount Vernon Police Department’s Instagram account, racked up more than 7 million views in the past 24 hours.

Brent is now in her third year of policing and said she never expected to go viral.

But she’s glad the video did. Not because of her newfound social media fame, but rather the connection made between this community and its cops.

Video of Officer Sharrika Brent jump roping with Mount Vernon residents went viral. (FOX 5 New York)

What they're saying:

"I do that all the time. I’m a people person. I can talk to anyone about anything. I don’t shy away from that," Brent said.