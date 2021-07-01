VIDEO: Man tackles, gropes woman on Brooklyn street

The NYPD is searching for a man who was seen on video tackling a woman, reaching into her shorts, and forcibly grabbing her buttocks in Brooklyn on Monday evening.

Authorities say that just after 8 p.m., the 35-year-old victim was walking south on Morgan Avenue in East Williamsburg when she noticed the suspect following her. She turned to head west on Stagg Street, and the man continued to follow her.

Then, authorities say the suspect tackled the victim from behind, forcing her to the ground. He then held her down, reached into her shorts, and forcibly grabbed her buttocks before running away.

The victim was not physically injured in the incident and refused medical treatment.

The suspect is described as a man standing roughly 5'5" tall, weighing 165 pounds, with a medium complexion, medium build, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green camouflage pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

