VIDEO: Man sucker punches woman at Grand Central Terminal

The NYPD was asking for the public's help finding the man who sucker-punched a woman inside Grand Central Terminal.

The assault occurred on July 15 at about 10:13 p.m. on the ‘7’ train platform.

Video of the incident showed the suspect walking behind a 60-year-old woman when he quickly approaches her and punches her in the back of the head.

Police said the attack was unprovoked. The suspect fled on a northbound ‘5’ train.

The victim sustained injuries to her head and arm and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about the assault was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

The assault comes as the MTA reported crime on the subways dropping and new data showed numbers were closer to levels before the COVID pandemic.

